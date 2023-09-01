FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy Friday should lead to much calmer conditions by the end of the weekend

As severe conditions hit the Desert Southwest Friday, clear and hot conditions should be back by the end of the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact the region through tonight. Locally heavy rainfall is expected.

Flash flooding will be the primary concern into this evening, with localized amounts exceeding 2 inches, especially for southwest Arizona and Southeast California.

As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area through this evening.

Some strong to severe storms are also possible for southwest Arizona and southeast California with localized damaging winds.

After a few isolated storms linger on Saturday, dry conditions will set in with a warming trend.

Temperatures will start the weekend below normal with a return to near or above normal conditions next week.