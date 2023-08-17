Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms coming to the area as temps cool down

KYMA
By
Published 2:39 PM

While excessive heat is likely to remain for Thursday, temps will cool down as we get ready for major storm systems to hit the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures today will quickly cool into a below normal range over the weekend with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Copious moisture associated with a tropical system moving up the Baja peninsula will almost certainly bring several rounds of rainfall to southeast California and the Lower Colorado River Valley.

Some of this rain may be heavy at times leading to flash flooding over weekend.

Drier weather with warming temperatures will return to the region by the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content