Crime-fighting K-9s will stay hydrated thanks to one local organization

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The K9 Officer Partner Support Foundation works with local law enforcement departments to provide support and meet their needs.



The organization partnered with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) to provide much needed water bowls for their K-9 unit.

The bowls are durable and will keep water cold during the hot long days of summer.



Senior Deputy William Rice has been paired up with K-9 Kass for six years and is thankful for the community’s endless support.

Senior Deputy William Rice of YCSO says “without the public support it’s a little bit difficult to do what we do but with foundations like this its paramount. It helps us out quite a bit it also shows that we do have the community support in everything that we do.”

YCSO currently has two K-9s on staff.