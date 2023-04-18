Brawley hangs on in tight Imperial Valley League matchup against Southwest

A costly error from the Eagles defense in the top of the second inning proved to be the game winning runs for the Wildcats - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley baseball defeated Southwest 2-1 on the road on Tuesday night.

In what was a matchup of two of the top three teams in the Imperial Valley League, the game proved to be won off a costly error.

Wildcat senior Aiden Torres popped up to the infield with two on and two away.

But Southwest's infield lost the ball in the light, letting it drop, allowing two runs to score for Brawley.

The Wildcats would then hold on the rest of the way for the close victory.

Tuesday's game was the beginning of a two-game series between the two IVL rivals.

Game two will take place in Brawley on Friday April 21.