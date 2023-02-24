Shelter established for community impacted by power outages

UPDATE: Ice is available at the Red Cross shelter in Desert Shores. There is a limited amount, first come, first served basis.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A shelter has been established for communities that have been impacted by the recent power outages.

The Red Cross, Imperial County Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Services established the shelters for communities in the Salton City area on Thursday, February 23.

The shelter is located at:

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3251

50 Desert Shores Dr.

Desert Shores, CA 92274

According to the press release, the shelter will provide snacks, hydration, and cots for those in need. Hot showers will be provided in the evening.

Lunch will be available to everyone from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 24.

200 bags of ice will be distributed at 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis and only one bag per person.

Red Cross also has a Caseworker hotline where people can leave voicemails expressing their needs surrounding food, shelter, hydration, medical assistance, and other areas of concern said the press release.

You can call the caseworker hotline at 858-309-1338.

The Imperial County Department of Social Services relocated from the West Shores Middle/High School to the designated shelter location and staff will be present.

Staff will be there to provide information and referrals to current clients and those who may qualify can call 760-337-6800 for assistance.

Residents are encouraged to follow the Imperial Irrigation District’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IIDEnergy and the County of Imperial’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA/ for further updates.