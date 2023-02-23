Skip to Content
News
By
February 23, 2023 11:19 PM
Published 11:20 PM

Southwest baseball takes down Gila Ridge to stay unbeaten to start the year

The Eagles get to 2-0 on the season as they beat Gila Ridge on the road in a slim 2-1 win - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local vs local matchup on Thursday as the Southwest Eagles headed out to Gila Ridge to take on the Hawks. 

Eagles would take the battle of the birds 2-1. 

But a great day on the hill for the Hawks' Aiden Schmidgall…

10 strikeouts in just five innings of work. 

The Hawks will be in action again Friday in the Imperial Valley, as they'll have a double header taking on Calexico at 12:00 p.m., and Imperial at 2:00 p.m.

Meanwhile the Eagles will be in action at home tomorrow, against Desert Mirage at 12:00 p.m., as they look for a 3-0 start to the year. 

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content