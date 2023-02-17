Professional offers tax tips

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tax season is underway and the Arizona Department of Revenue advises you to consider filing electronically this year.

The Arizona Department of Revenue says e-filing makes filing taxes easy for both federal and state individual income tax returns with fewer mistakes and quicker processing than other methods.

A local tax professional says there are other benefits to e-file over paper including

Janet Rosenow of H&R Block states “the importance of electronically filing is so that your return is never touched again by any human it goes right from whatever computer is electronically filing it to to their computer and its downloaded, it does not have the risk of errors.”

Seeking out a certified professional who is knowledgable about tax laws is recommended.

Another tip from the pros include not waiting and filing as soon as they can.

The Department of Revenue says they are free filing options for those who are eligible through the free file alliance, a nonprofit coalition of industry-leading tax software companies to provide free electronic tax services.

The 2023 tax deadline is April 18.