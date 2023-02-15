Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:34 PM
Published 12:33 PM

El Centro celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend

KYMA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For this year's Mardi Gras, there will be a light parade, street fair, coronation ceremony, and regional mixer this upcoming weekend.

The City of El Centro announced their 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen, Charles "Chuck" and Carol Fisher.

There will be a coronation ceremony and regional mixer honoring both the King and Queen on Thursday, February 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The ceremony will be at the El Centro City Hall Courtyard located at 1275 Main St. and the regional mixer will be celebrating the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

The light parade and street fair will happen on Saturday, February 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The parade starts at 6 p.m., there will also be a concert, games, dancing, food, a beer garden, and beads.

El Centro hasn't had a Mardi Gras celebration since 2019.

City of El Centro
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content