El Centro celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For this year's Mardi Gras, there will be a light parade, street fair, coronation ceremony, and regional mixer this upcoming weekend.

The City of El Centro announced their 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen, Charles "Chuck" and Carol Fisher.

There will be a coronation ceremony and regional mixer honoring both the King and Queen on Thursday, February 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The ceremony will be at the El Centro City Hall Courtyard located at 1275 Main St. and the regional mixer will be celebrating the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

The light parade and street fair will happen on Saturday, February 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The parade starts at 6 p.m., there will also be a concert, games, dancing, food, a beer garden, and beads.

El Centro hasn't had a Mardi Gras celebration since 2019.