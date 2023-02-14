Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:21 PM
Published 8:30 PM

Elderly hunger risk in Yuma remains high

Yuma Food Bank working overtime to deal with hunger obstacles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of senior citizens in Yuma are at risk of going hungry due to rising food costs and food shortages in Yuma county.

Eating every day is not a guarantee for senior citizens who live in poverty.

With rising inflation costs and food sustainability shortages as of late, the Yuma Community Food Bank is working overtime to manage food availability for seniors who are in need.

The elderly are considered one of the most at-risk age groups to suffer from malnutrition.

The Yuma Community Food Bank continues to welcome any food donations, from canned foods to packaged fruits and vegetables. 

To donate please visit www.yumafoodbank.org/donate.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content