Elderly hunger risk in Yuma remains high

Yuma Food Bank working overtime to deal with hunger obstacles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of senior citizens in Yuma are at risk of going hungry due to rising food costs and food shortages in Yuma county.

Eating every day is not a guarantee for senior citizens who live in poverty.

With rising inflation costs and food sustainability shortages as of late, the Yuma Community Food Bank is working overtime to manage food availability for seniors who are in need.

The elderly are considered one of the most at-risk age groups to suffer from malnutrition.

The Yuma Community Food Bank continues to welcome any food donations, from canned foods to packaged fruits and vegetables.

To donate please visit www.yumafoodbank.org/donate.