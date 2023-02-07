Sinema introduces bill for human trafficking survivors

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Human Trafficking Survivor Tax Relief Act exempts civil damages, restitution, and other monetary awards granted to human trafficking survivors from federal income taxes.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senators from other states introduced the new bill to help protect trafficking survivors said the press release.

According to the press release, Sinema’s bipartisan legislation would also guarantee the current Internal Revenue Service guidance that provides federal tax relief for restitution payments awarded to survivors in criminal cases.

“Human trafficking survivors deserve our support as they rebuild their lives. It is common sense and the right thing to protect these individuals from harmful federal taxes,” said Sinema.

Civil damages awarded to victims and survivors of human tracking are considered taxable income under the Internal Revenue Code, and the new bill will help exempt the damages from federal taxes.