Walmart raises minimum wage

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Walmart is giving some of its U.S. hourly workers a raise.

The company announced Tuesday it was increasing minimum wage employees pay from $12 to $14 an hour.

Walmart says this would bring the average hourly wage up to "more than" $17.50 an hour.

The new pay will start next month.

Walmart also announced it's expanding its associate-to-driver program, to help workers earn a commercial driver's license to become a Walmart truck driver.

In addition, the retail giant is adding new college degrees to its Live Better-U education program.

Both part-time and full-time associates can participate for free tuition.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

CNN

