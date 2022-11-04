Democratic midterm candidates campaign in Yuma ahead of election day

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to Kris Mayes and Lauren Kuby about their top issues

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Two democrats running in the midterms were in Yuma Friday speaking to voters.

Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes and Corporation Commission candidate Lauren Kuby are hoping to win on Tuesday.

Mayes says one of her top concerns this election is the territorial abortion ban currently being pushed by Arizona's current Attorney General.

“When I am attorney general, we will never prosecute a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, a midwife, a woman, for abortion,” Mayes said.

Mayes adds another one of her top priorities will be protecting Arizona's water.

“The State Land Department has allowed for the leasing of state trust land to a Saudi-owned corporation, and we’re not charging the Saudi's a dime,” Mayes said.

Water is also top of mind for Lauren Kuby, running for one of two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission which oversees state utilities.

Kuby says Arizona's sunny weather can allow for water savings if the state increases its solar power.

“We see an enormous saving in water use because solar use is only 1-2% of the water needed for fossil fuel generation,” Kuby says.

Early in-person voting ends as of 5 p.m. Friday but voters with an early ballot can turn it into a ballot drop box or in person to the Yuma County Recorder’s Office between now and election day.