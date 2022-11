PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry will have inmate Murray Hooper scheduled to be executed on November 16, 2022 said a press release.

According to a press release, Murray Hooper was convicted of killing Patrick Redmond and Redmond's mother-in-law, Helen Phelps in 1980.

Hooper's execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. on November 16, 2022 at Arizona State Prison Complex - Florence.