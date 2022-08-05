FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies expected Saturday but storms could roll in later for the weekend

Both clear skies and storms could both be in play for the upcoming weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Overall quiet monsoon conditions are expected today, with better chances over the southern & eastern Arizona high terrain by

Saturday afternoon.

As moisture increases again and the environment becomes more favorable for storm activity starting Sunday, more widespread chances for storms are expected, likely

persisting through early next week.

Temperatures will be warmer today and through the weekend, before slightly cooling next week.