Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma

KYMA

She plans to meet with local ag leaders about issues facing the industry

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today.

Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county.

She is holding a roundtable with local ag leaders to discuss the state of the industry and the issues facing it, specifically historic drought conditions.

We'll have more to come after Secretary Hobbs speaks with the media following the roundtable.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

