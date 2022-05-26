Supreme Court approves Biden Administration metric for cost of climate change
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Supreme Court has approved of a metric to estimate the real-world cost of climate change.
This metric is used by the Biden Administration and the Court is allowing its use while "other legal challenges play out."
With this metric, the cost of carbon uses economic models to assign the cost to certain emissions, then that cost is determined in how much economic harm is caused through natural disasters.
