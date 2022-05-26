Skip to Content
News
By , ,
Published 5:08 PM

Supreme Court approves Biden Administration metric for cost of climate change

MGN

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Supreme Court has approved of a metric to estimate the real-world cost of climate change.

This metric is used by the Biden Administration and the Court is allowing its use while "other legal challenges play out."

With this metric, the cost of carbon uses economic models to assign the cost to certain emissions, then that cost is determined in how much economic harm is caused through natural disasters.

News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Vince Ybarra

Vince Ybarra joined KYMA in June 2021 as our Imperial Valley reporter. He was born and raised in Sacramento, CA.

Have a story idea? Email Vince at vince.ybarra@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content