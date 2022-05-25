Yuma City Hall, San Luis offices to be closed on Memorial Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several offices, including Yuma City Hall, will be closed on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.

Yuma City Hall will also be closed on Friday, May 27 due to its normal rotating schedule.

Garbage collection have changed days, so Yuma residents should expect their garbage to picked up the following day of their regular pickup time.

While City of San Luis offices will be closed on Monday, emergency and law enforcement services will still be available.