Students claim school bus driver prevented them from speaking Spanish

A relative of a student says the bus driver took the kids back to school for speaking Spanish

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Elementary School District One said it's investigating reports of a school bus driver who was upset after some students were speaking Spanish on the bus.

The relative of a student at Woodard Junior High School says the driver got upset when students continued speaking Spanish after they were told to stop, and even had a sign on the bus saying the students cannot speak a foreign language on the bus. This has not been something News 11 has been able to independently confirm.

A student recorded the situation on their cell phone. We're still waiting for permission to show that footage.

A voice off-camera is heard asking the bus driver, "Native language, what's so wrong with that?" and another voice is heard saying, "Why don't you learn [Spanish]?" Another voice is heard on the video responding with, "Maybe I don't want to, I'm in America."

The driver allegedly drove the students back to school. Meanwhile, some parents claim they did not know where their children were for at least 20 minutes.

We have reached out to Yuma Elementary School District One, Woodard Junior High School's district, about the accusations. The district confirms it received a report of the incident and are investigating. They also said they are taking this very seriously as they do with all investigations. Yuma District One has declined to comment on camera at this time.