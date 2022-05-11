Yuma County looking into cases of voting fraud leading up to 2022 Primary Election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says it's working alongside Yuma County Recorder's Office to look into cases of voting fraud from the 2020 General Election.

More cases of voting fraud leading to the 2022 Primary Election are also being looked into with 16 voting/ registration open cases.

Some examples of fraud identified are impersonation, fake registrations, duplicate voting and voting in place of an absentee.