Hot temperatures not stopping illegal border crossings

Man found dehydrated and in distress near Jacumba wilderness - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The weather is getting hotter but that's not stopping migrants from trying to illegally cross into the United States.

The U.S Border Patrol El Centro Sector says apprehensions are even higher this year than they were last year around this time.

This fiscal year the El Centro Sector says it has about 39,000 apprehensions.

Agent John Mendoza with the El Centro Sector says this is concerning and even told us about a recent apprehension in the Jacumba wilderness area just last weekend.

"Our sector communication got a report on a distressed migrant that was thirsty, sounded like he was dehydrated, and also was incapable of walking to the interstate. He was located about six miles away north of the U.S Mexico border fence," he said.

Mendoza says that the individual luckily was able to be rescued.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have the full border update on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.