Yuma Cats 2022 scholarship celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The yuma cats University of Arizona alumni chapter has been awarding yuma-area high school and transfer students with locally-fundraised and donor supported scholarships to attend the university of Arizona since 1991, interviewing the highest performing students in the region.

The application process started back in December, looking for students in the Yuma area who graduated from any Yuma County high school or were homeschooled, as well as AWC students that are transferring to UA.

The requirements for the students you see here today were that they had above a 3.5 GPA and in the completed application packet was a resume, personal letter, three reference forms and their transcripts.

“We had over 50 applications this year, we score their applications, references, look through transcripts. Our top scoring applicants are invited in to interview with us and then from those we’ve selected 19 this year who will be receiving scholarship awards,” said Raquel Isaacson, Chairwoman of the Yuma Cats scholarship committee.

One scholarship recipient, Adriana Frost is a varsity athlete and a member of student council at Gila Ridge High School.

“This fall, I plan to continue my education at the University of Arizona, through the W.A. Frankie honors college, and and major in nutritional sciences, with a minor in pre health, therefore, guiding my pathway to attend a medical program post bachelors degree,” said Frost.

This process couldn’t be possible without the donor sponsors and corporate sponsors whose generous donations allow the Yuma Cats to fund scholarships this year, and for many years to come.

“I want to thank the donors for giving me the opportunity to truly further my education, reminding me that hard work really does pay off,” said Kitzia Curial, a Yuma Catholic senior and scholarship recipient.

The Yuma Chapter and scholarship committee have awarded almost 800 students with scholarships and raised over a million dollars since 1991 all thanks to local fundraising and donor efforts.