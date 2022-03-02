Imperial Valley reacts to State of the Union Address

Veterans want more support - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some Veterans across the Imperial Valley are disappointed with the State Union Address delivered by President Joe Biden.

President Biden gave the State of the Union Address on Tuesday where he discussed various issues like support to veterans, COVID-19 and immigration.

While he did mention veterans and burn pits, he did not mention the 13 lives that were lost in Afghanistan. Daniel Nunez is a Valley resident and Veteran who served in Afghanistan, he says this was disappointing.

“Biden should have mentioned Afghanistan, it is probably the most significant thing yet to happen in his presidency, and to ignore it like that, it’s a disservice to the people there,” he said.

Nunez says he believes it wasn’t mentioned due to the politics behind the decision to withdraw troops.

