First Alert ACTION DAY: Excessive heat continues through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION Day is in effect through Friday for the hot temperatures that could increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

High pressure will help promote the hottest temperatures so far this year through the remainder of the week, resulting in above-normal temperatures and near record levels.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for Yuma County and for portions of Imperial County through 8 p.m. Friday.

I am tracking higher moisture levels that will bring in more clouds, breezier conditions, and a slight relative cooldown in temperatures by this weekend.