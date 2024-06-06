Skip to Content
First Alert ACTION DAY: Excessive heat continues through Friday

today at 12:46 AM
Published 3:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION Day is in effect through Friday for the hot temperatures that could increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

High pressure will help promote the hottest temperatures so far this year through the remainder of the week, resulting in above-normal temperatures and near record levels.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for Yuma County and for portions of Imperial County through 8 p.m. Friday.

I am tracking higher moisture levels that will bring in more clouds, breezier conditions, and a slight relative cooldown in temperatures by this weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

