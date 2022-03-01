With men fighting in Ukraine, women and children flee alone

TISZABECS, Hungary (AP) — Of the more than 670,000 refugees who have fled war in Ukraine, many are women and children who have left their husbands, fathers, brothers and sons behind to fight in Ukraine’s resistance to the deadly Russian invasion.

An order from Ukraine’s government prohibits men aged 18- to 60-years-old from leaving the country, in an effort to keep them available for military conscription.

But that means women and children must often head to safety on their own.

Hundreds were gathered Tuesday on the grounds of a small village school in the Hungarian border village of Tiszabecs, many awaiting transport to Poland, the Czech Republic and beyond.