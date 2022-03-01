Kelly, Sinema push for state program funding, receive $12.8 million for Wildfire Disaster Recovery

U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted Sens. Kelly and Sinema’s appeal for Emergency Protection Program funding equalling $12.8 million

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema (both D-AZ) disclosed how the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund $12.8 million in disaster budgets for the Museum Fire Flood and Bush Fire Flooding after both senators' pushed the administration for wildfire relief.

“This funding will help Arizona recover from some of the largest and most destructive wildfires in recent history,” said Senator Kelly. “Years and months after these fires, communities near Globe, Miami, Flagstaff, and Saguaro Lake still face serious public safety risks from post-fire flooding that endangers ranchers, tribal communities, and others who utilize and care for our land. I will continue to advocate for more federal resources to help protect Arizona from wildfires.”

Protection Program funds as soon as possible and at the highest attainable rank for Arizona.

“We’re glad the administration agreed to our request and released federal disaster funding, providing much-needed relief for Arizona communities still experiencing the impacts of wildfires,” said Sinema.

The two senators shared this letter after Congress' excerpt of the Continued Resolution which contained $275 million for the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

What was highlighted in their letter was the overall threat Arizona continuously faces with big fire disasters year after year, meaning after-effects could last years.

Sens. Kelly and Sinema pointed out the 2019 Museum fire near Flagstaff in Coconino County and last year's summer monsoon season caused extreme flooding that affected lives, property and nearby watersheds.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law, led by Sinema and shaped by Kelly, invests $8.25 billion to protect communities against wildfires, support wildfire recovery efforts, and reduce hazardous fuels on federal, state, and tribal lands.