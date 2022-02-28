US states adding to financial squeeze on Russian over war

U.S. (AP) - Governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states are seeking to add to the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine.

States were taking steps Monday to pull state pension and treasury funds out of investments in Russian-held entities or Russian companies supporting the war.

Some states have directed government-run wine and liquor suppliers to pull Russian-sourced alcohol from their shelves.

Several governors or state legislatures also have expressed a willingness to providing housing and services to refugees from Ukraine.