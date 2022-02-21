Esperanza Awards accepting statewide nominations of Latino teachers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. (CPLC) are encouraging Arizonans to submit their nominations for the 23rd Annual Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards.

A statewide search will be conducted to find four winning teachers to be selected for a $5,000 cash reward for each winner and $2,500 for their respective school.

There will be a virtual celebration starting on Monday, April 11 that will last three weeks to recognize the teachers' achievements.

CPLC understands that quality education is crucial for building a solid foundation within the classroom.

Per CPLC, nominees for this year’s awards must meet the following criteria:

Motivate students of all backgrounds to learn

Take part in keeping an active role in their school and community

Have a valid Arizona Teaching Certificate

Teach at a state-approved or accredited school in Arizona

Statewide nominations must be submitted before 5 p.m. on March 18.

Forms can be found here and submitted to cathy.keppel@CPLC.org along with a letter of recommendation from the school's principal.