Esperanza Awards accepting statewide nominations of Latino teachers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. (CPLC) are encouraging Arizonans to submit their nominations for the 23rd Annual Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards.

A statewide search will be conducted to find four winning teachers to be selected for a $5,000 cash reward for each winner and $2,500 for their respective school.

There will be a virtual celebration starting on Monday, April 11 that will last three weeks to recognize the teachers' achievements.

CPLC understands that quality education is crucial for building a solid foundation within the classroom.

Per CPLC, nominees for this year’s awards must meet the following criteria:

  • Motivate students of all backgrounds to learn
  • Take part in keeping an active role in their school and community
  • Have a valid Arizona Teaching Certificate
  • Teach at a state-approved or accredited school in Arizona

Statewide nominations must be submitted before 5 p.m. on March 18.

Forms can be found here and submitted to cathy.keppel@CPLC.org along with a letter of recommendation from the school's principal.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

