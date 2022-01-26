Russian man speaks out on President Putin

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - President Vladimir Putin appears to be unmoved by national leaders as tensions rise between Russia and other bordering countries.

As Ukraine received military aid earlier in the week from the United States, Russia is continuing military exercises involving munitions practice.

One Russian man who is a public critic, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said, "It's criminal boss, you need to talk to him like with criminal boss," in reference to Putin.