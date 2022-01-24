California DMV to offer digital notices for vehicle registration renewals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has recently opened an option for Californians to receive vehicle registration notices by e-mail.

“Customers can get an email renewal notice and immediately renew their vehicle registration from the comfort of their own home,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “Choosing the paperless option will save paper and save time, so it’s a win-win for the environment and our busy customers.”

Driver's license renewal notices were first sent by e-mail in July 2021 and eletronic vehicle registration are now following in time for the new year.

Signing up for both of the renewal services can be done at dmv.ca.gov.