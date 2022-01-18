Motorcyclist dead following crash on Imperial Highway

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday night, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene following a head-on crash with another vehicle on the state Route of 98 east of Imperial Highway.

California Highway Patrol responded to the collision at approximately 8:34 P.M.

The man driving the blue Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on the state Route of 98 when the driver of a black Honda Civic drove into the direct path of the motorcyclist for reasons which are still under investigation.

Both drivers were wearing their respective safety gear including a seatbelt and helmet.

The motorcyclist's identity is pending confirmation and impairment does not appear to be a factor for both drivers.