Tips to lower utility bills this upcoming ‘National Cut Your Energy Costs Day’

APS discuses energy efficiency tips, service plan options, assistance programs

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Public Service (APS) is providing help for anyone looking to save some money. And the best part is, these tips can be taken advantage throughout the new year too.

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day is coming up on Monday, January 10; and researchers with the U.S. Department of Energy estimate the typical household can save 25% on utility bills being more mindful, amounting to over $2,200 annually.

Here are ways APS customers can start saving energy and money today:

Make Simple Adjustments at Home

Wash clothes in cold water (heating water accounts for up to 90% of energy needed to run your washing machine).

Dry your laundry loads back-to-back while your dryer is still warmed up.

Consider using smaller cooking appliances that use less energy when preparing your meals.

Unplug electric devices when they are not in use.

Install a Smart Thermostat

Customers can set it and forget it, saving money year-round with a smart thermostat that automatically adjusts their heating and cooling settings.

Some thermostat models even qualify through APS for instant rebates.

Switch to LED Light Bulbs

LEDs consume up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, last up to 25 times longer and emit less heat.

While supplies last, APS customers can receive one free LED starter kit per customer account here.

Schedule Maintenance Checkups

Make use of the cooler months in Arizona to schedule maintenance checkups on appliances such as AC units and pool pumps to make sure they run as efficiently as possible before you need them most.

Also take advantage of APS's free Virtual Energy Checkup where customers are walked through personalized virtual tours of their own homes, receiving tips on how and where to save energy and money.

Create an Online Home Energy Profile

In less than five minutes, customers can complete an online survey to see how efficient their home is and get potential savings estimates and energy conservation recommendations that fit their lifestyle.

The APS serves more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties. If anyone is struggling to pay their bills, a variety of customer-assistance programs are available.