Colder temperatures bring need for warmer items at local homeless shelter

Crossroads Mission in Yuma is looking for warmer items like blankets and coats, and with more people coming in, the need has increased - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures drop, homeless people’s need for warmer supplies like blankets and coats increases. Locally, Crossroads Mission is one place looking for those kinds of items.

Temperatures throughout the area have continued to drop; enough so, that freeze warnings are in effect throughout the Desert Southwest. With such cold temperatures in place, people who don’t have warmer items, need it now more than ever.

Over at the Crossroads Mission in Yuma, volunteer Jeffery Salas says they’re looking for that and more this time of year.

“Foremost it’s food and clothing, you know underwear for women, children, and men of all sizes,” Salas shared.

In addition to a need for more items, Crossroads also says they’ve noticed more immigrants coming lately, meaning that even more items are needed.

“It’s a mixture of both, but yeah, it’s a lot of people from different countries coming across the border, and giving them something to eat you know, I mean blankets too,” Salas said.

Crossroads is taking donations 24/7. You can come to the center over at 944 S. Arizona Ave in Yuma anytime, and drop off some of the warmer items they might need.