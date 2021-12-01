Vehicle collision on Avenue G and County 14th, one injured

Driver transported to Phoenix hospital

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 30, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a vehicle collision on Avenue G and County 14th.

A red Nissan sedan and white Ford pickup were found near the intersection.

SCFD personnel discovered an unconscious man within the Nissan and used a hydraulic spreader to free him, while the pickup truck driver was uninjured.

Paramedics transported the Nissan's driver to the Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix hospital due to internal bleeding and fractures to his head.

The pickup truck driver stated that the Nissan failed to stop at the intersection and the Ford struck the driver's side door.