Government officials introduce bill to make clean water more accessible

Million dollar program to help families and businesses throughout the nation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 30, Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and James Risch (R-ID), along with Representatives Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and John Katko (R-NY), announced a bill to allow families and businesses more access to clean water.

The Water Infrastructure Modernization Act supports a $50 million grant program over the course of five years, which will go towards smart water technologies.

Investments in the technology will focus on pipeline monitoring, leak detection, smart meters and other artificial intelligence tools.

Modernizing water networks also means a decrease in operating costs, allowing water supplies to be delivered in a safer and more reliable way across the nation.

“Our bipartisan legislation would boost and improve access to clean and reliable water by investing in smart water technologies that help Arizona families and businesses conserve and use water more efficiently," stated Senator Kelly. "As Arizonans begin to see investments from our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, it is critical that we continue to invest in making our state’s water and wastewater infrastructure more efficient and resilient for generations to come.”