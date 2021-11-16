Skip to Content
DHS hiring cybersecurity experts amid shortage

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is launching a new talent management system to change how it hires cybersecurity specialists.

The new talent management system is where potential candidates can go to apply.

A senior official say DHS wants to hire the first 150 cybersecurity service employees in 2022.

Throughout the agency, there are 1,500 cybersecurity vacancies as DHS has had issues recruiting and retaining talent in this field for the past decade.

The new system is meant to modernize hiring and compensation.

