Americans and the Holocaust traveling exhibition coming to Yuma Main Library

Public invited to visit exhibition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A traveling exhibition dedicated to Americans and the Holocaust will be coming the Yuma Main Library, which examines European events from the 1930's to 1940's, as well as America's response to Nazism.

This exhibition has been touring libraries across the nation and will end its tour in 2022.

“We are so proud to be selected from a pool of more than 250 applicants to host this important and powerful exhibition,” expresed Library Director Lisa Mendez. “We encourage community members to come explore it, and we’re excited to be partnering with our local schools to host field trips as well.”

Yuma will be able to see the exhibition starting December 1 to January 14, with a grand opening on December 6.

Americans and the Holocaust will address events in detail about the era, including themes of xenophobia and racism, which included American decisions and their response to what was happening in Europe. Guests are invited to learn extensively about these events, although some may find it uncomfortable, it is a part of history to learn from.