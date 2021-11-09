78-thousand migrants to receive deportation notices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Biden Administration is sending out deportation notices to 78,000 migrants who were recently released into the U.S. after crossing the border with Mexico.

According to two sources, they received "notices to report" when they arrived instead of "notices to appear."

A "notice to report" puts the onus on migrants to initiate their own legal process, instead of giving them a specific court date.

Now, officials are sending packets with that information, but immigration advocates worry the packets might not reach migrants who don't have an official address.

That would cause them to miss their court dates, and possibly be removed from the country without due process.