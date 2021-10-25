Yuma Police Department to participate in Fry’s Fuel of Dreams event

Event to raise funds for Special Olypmics Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department has announced that they will participate in Fry's Fuel of Dreams Event on Thursday, October 28.

The 9th Annual Fuel of Dreams event will have participants help drivers pump their gas and clean their windshields at the Fry's on 2350 S 4th Avenue from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This event will be used to raise funds and bring awareness to the Special Olympics Arizona and this year will be in loving memory to Officer David Payne of the Chandler Police Department.