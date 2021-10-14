Clean-up effort underway following a fire in the Foothills

News

As Rural Metro began to tend to the scene of a fire that destroyed three homes, local residents say the blaze was a frightening sight - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three homes were destroyed following Wednesday’s fire at a mobile home park in the Foothills. On Thursday, neighbors were thankful the fire didn’t spread even further.

Jerry Oliver, whose home was right next to the fire, says his house even sustained minor damages.



"Absolutely I was scared to death, it totally destroyed my receiver for my television, and it burned the corner of my shed, and I was afraid my shed would go, and if the shed would have gone I’m afraid it would have got my house," Oliver said.



Rural Metro responded right after getting the call at 2:20 p.m., they were on the scene within two minutes.

They battled the fire for over four and a half hours before putting it completely out. Jamie Elliot, who was driving past the fire when he first noticed it, says he feared the worst when he saw smoke.



“You could see the flames from the street, the smoke was extremely high it was close to the gas station so my first thought was ‘uh oh something happened with the gas station,'” Elliot said.



Now cleanup efforts are underway. Rural Metro has ruled that the fire was accidental. However, they are unable to find out what exactly the cause was.



Thankfully no one was injured, and there was only one resident inside a home. The American Red Cross has helped the one occupant affected by the blaze.

