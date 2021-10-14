Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Mats make it a record 15th straight

Matadors storm past Imperial Valley College for program record 15th straight win

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team continues to rewrite the program's record book. On Thursday night at Matador Soccer Field, the Matadors took care of Imperial Valley College 5-0.

Although it was a non-conference game, the victory improved the team’s overall score for the season and took the program to 15-0 for the first time in its history.

The game remained scoreless until the second half when Nozomu Kamei struck first in the 48th minute to make his 11th goal of the season.

Then Erik Vera extended the lead to 2-0 in the 60th minute for his first goal of the season off a corner kick made by Romaric Berneron. For a full recap click here

