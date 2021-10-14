Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 3:28 PM

Battle over California fire insurance policies intensifies

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California insurance pool is appealing a judge’s order that it offer homeowners more options for coverage. Private insurance companies sometimes won’t sell policies to people who live in wildfire prone areas. The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan sells fire insurance to these people. But homeowners must buy a second policy to cover other potential losses. Earlier this year, a judge ordered the FAIR Plan to sell more than just fire insurance. The FAIR Plan appealed that order Thursday, saying it would increase the price for consumers. Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara accused the insurance industry of prioritizing profits over the needs of consumers. 

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content