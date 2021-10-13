Video Blog: William Shatner and Blue Origin’s rocket launch

News

Star Trek celebrity journeys into space

VAN HORN, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - William Shatner is a celebrity known for his performance as Captain James T. Kirk from the popular Star Trek series, now he's also known as the oldest person to go into space at the age of 90.

Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, set up this launch with Bezos personally inviting Shatner, along with Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of a satellite company, software executive Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations.

https://youtu.be/DpYBlFWXuEI

On the morning of October 13, Shatner and the rest of the Blue Origin crew arrived at the launch site where they made their preparations to go into space.

The flight lasted about 10 minutes, with three of those minutes having the passengers feel weightlessness.

https://youtu.be/9uoGNxirywM

"That was unlike anything they described," Shatner expressed before landing.

Once safely landed, Shatner went on to say, "What you have given me is the most profound experience, I am so filled with emotion, just extraordinary."

https://youtu.be/OmY5PzAkQuY

After this successful launch, Blue Origin is hoping to open more flights to the public, where the wealthy can reach the edge of space.

"I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now," says Shatner.