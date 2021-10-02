Yumacon 2021: A celebration of pop culture

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More events have been held in Yuma as places open up again and one of these events is for those who enjoy anime and pop culture: Yumacon.

The convention has been held for six years, often hosting several local artists and vendors.

Yumacon encourages those to "bring out your inner geek" and enjoy guest panels, explore the vendor hall, and dress up in cosplay.

Lindsay Benacka, Art & Culture Program Manager, expressed "We're very mindful where we are in the world right now to make sure that we have a safe and healthy con for everyone."

Yumacon is held on Oct. 2 and 3 at the Yuma Civic Center.



"It feels really good to have our nerds and geeks back into one building to have lots of fun."