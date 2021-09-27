Police to hold event promoting awareness, safety, neighborhood unity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since October is Crime Prevention Month, law enforcement agencies have planned a local version of Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.), which is a statewide effort of military and first responders joining forces to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

"G.A.I.N. is a free event and is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, from 5–8 p.m. in the Target store parking lot, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway. Target, along with other local businesses, will provide a limited supply of complimentary hotdogs, chips, water and sodas," shares Yuma Police Department Public Affairs Sergeant Lori Franklin.

According to her, the event acts as a sort of "show-and-tell" for anyone who's interested in developing a relationship with our local law enforcement.

Sgt. Franklin continues, "The event allows area law enforcement, military, fire and rescue agencies, to bring some of their equipment to display to the public. Other local organizations and non-profits will also be present. Use this time to interact with these organizations and talk about a variety of topics such as safety programs, careers and public safety issues."