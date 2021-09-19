Weekly Rewind: YRMC brings awareness, Yumans speak out, and two separate crimes

News

From cancer awareness to recent crimes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is looking to shine a light on the cause.

The Foundation of YRMC is known for its outreach to the community when people face difficult times. Now, the goal is to provide critical resources all while sending a message of hope to local children facing a terrible illness.

Till the end of the month, the hospital will be lit up in gold to support families who have a young one dealing with cancer.

Businesses in Yuma will now need to have their employees vaccinated if there are more than 100 employees.

The requirement comes as Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed the first lawsuit against the Biden administration for that very mandate.

With the pandemic raging on, President Biden is continuing to push the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal employees and contractors already must be vaccinated, regardless of how many employees at a specific agency.

Attorney Raymond Hanna, who is representing 28-year-old Trevon Wilhite, says the defense will join prosecutors in requesting the mental health examination.

Prosecutors announce last week they plan to seek the death penalty against Wilhite for the murders of 25-year old Tamacia Wilder and her two-year-old son, Roy.

"I think this is just a way of them weaseling out of what is, what needs to happen," says South Yuma County Domestic Violence Coalition Chairperson Marie Cecilia Cruz.

Deputies took 18-year-old Aliza Ramirez-Granillo into custody on September 14 on a variety of felony charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.



We've now learned her arrest came in connection to a September 1 drive-by shooting near W. 5th Street and Avenue B.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies got a report of shots fired in that area just after five in the morning. Deputies say someone had opened fire on a trailer. One person was shot, but their injury was not life-threatening. Two other people were also inside the trailer, but did not get hurt.

According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), there have been nearly 42 million Coronavirus related cases within the U.S.



With that said, California makes up about 9.5% of all cases and Arizona makes up about 4.2% of cases.



When it comes to vaccinations, the CDC states that 385 million doses have been administered, with California making up 8% of those doses, and Arizona at about 5.1% of doses administered.