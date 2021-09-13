Defendant in Yuma double murder case requests mental health evaluation

Top Stories

Sanity evaluation requested after state announces plan to seek death penalty - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her two-year-old son wants a psychiatric evaluation.

Attorney Raymond Hanna, who is representing 28-year-old Trevon Wilhite, says the defense will join prosecutors in requesting the mental health examination.

Prosecutors announce last week they plan to seek the death penalty against Wilhite for the murders of 25-year old Tamacia Wilder and her two-year-old son, Roy.

Wilder's mother, Tamecia Sadler joined the hearing via telephone conference. Sadler sobbingly asked the judge to speak but decided to wait until the next hearing.

Too distraught to speak on camera, Sadler issued a written statement to KYMA saying:

"I am asking the people of Arizona to seek justice for my daughter. [Wilhite] claiming to be mental or his father coaching PTSD and blaming the military is absurd." -Statement from Tamecia Sadler, victim's mother

Wilhite is expected to be back in court on October 12, after his competency and sanity evaluation.

News 11's Arlette Yousif brings us more on the case on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.