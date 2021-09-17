Nearly half of Yuma population under 30 years old

News

A new study shows that younger people are coming to Yuma, and there's one big reason why - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you’re noticing a different group of people around Yuma you’d be right.

Thanks to cheaper living, more young people are coming to live here. A new study shows that nearly half of Yuma is under 30 years old.

42.6% of Yuma’s population is people under 30 years old. One of the reasons younger people are coming is the cheaper cost of living.

Yuma sits 12.2% below the national average.

As people under 30 deal with costs like student loans or new families, Yuma becomes attractive as a place to start things like a new career.

Chris Olivas, a 28-year old barber and father of four, has lived in Yuma his whole life.

Now that he has a family, he says he feels more secure financially.

“I think so, especially because at our age most of us have kids already, so I feel like it’s a pretty safe town when it comes to living here,” Olivas said.

Even with the younger people saving money, the entire population is benefitting, As the study also says that a younger population can help bring increased tax revenue.