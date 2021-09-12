Weekly Rewind: Remembering 9/11, double murder case, BP captures gang member

News

Local headlines including memorials for 9/11

(KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Fire Department invited the community to join in a time of solidarity for the first responders who died on one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

Firefighters began the morning by climbing the stairs at the Pancrazi building on fourth avenue. They pay tribute to the firefighters who did the same on 9/11 in the twin towers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhJQxjj-U88

El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) hosted a ceremony in honor of all the lives lost on 9/11.

Paramedics, firefighters, and even police from El Centro attended the ceremony. Representatives participated in a moment of silence and raised the American flag.

Many who gathered here hope generations to come will continue to honor those who have fallen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0Q97G-3VwM&t=154s

Prosecutors with the state of Arizona filed documents stating they seek the death penalty against Trevon Emmanuel Wilhite, the man accused of murdering a 25-year-old woman along with her two-year-old son.

Wilhite is accused of murdering 25-year-old Tamacia Wilder and her two-year-old son, Roy, on August 24 at their home on Magnolia Avenue near First Street in Yuma.

Yuma Police Department has confirmed the cause of death for both victims was blunt force trauma.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYlsa94wg-w

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested a 42-year-old belonging to one of Los Angeles' most notorious gangs, now turned international.

Public Affairs Officer for the El Centro Sector Anna Y. Davalos confirms agents arrested the gang member within minutes of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border at about 7:46 p.m. Thursday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P5rbXA0R0U

Coronavirus numbers are nearly at 41 million cases, which brings California to make up about 9% of cases and Yuma at about 25%.

U.S. vaccinations reached 456 million doses administered, with California nearing 10% of those doses and Arizona making up 6.5%.