YFD honoring the hundreds of first responders lost on September 11

9/11 Anniversary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is coming together to remember the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, with several events that are open to the public.

Saturday, YFD invites the community to join in a time of solidarity for the first responders who died on one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

A 20th Anniversary ceremony will take place at 9 A.M. featuring a full color guard made up of personnel from YFD and the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Before the ceremony, there will be a 5K Run that will be raising funds for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation Charity.

