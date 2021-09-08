Skip to Content
Published 11:01 AM

UPDATE: State seeking death penalty in Yuma double murder case

Arlette Yousif

Deputy County Attorney submits "disclosure of aggravating circumstances in support of death penalty"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prosecutors with the state of Arizona filed documents stating they seek the death penalty against Trevon Emmanuel Wilhite, the man accused of murdering a 25-year-old woman along with her two-year-old son.

In the documents filed Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court, County Attorney Jon R. Smith stated:

The defendant committed the offense to prevent a person's cooperation with an official law enforcement investigation, to prevent a person's testimony in a court proceeding, in retaliation for a person's cooperation with an official law enforcement investigation or in retaliation for a person's testimony in a court proceeding.

A.R.S. §13-751 (F) (10) Memorandum of Points and Authorities

Wilhite is accused of murdering 25-year-old Tamacia Wilder and her two-year-old son, Roy, on August 24 at their home on Magnolia Avenue near First Street in Yuma.

In reference to both victims, court documents refer to Wilhite's actions as "especially heinous, cruel or depraved."

This is an ongoing story.

